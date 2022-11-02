America's Demise: By Design

* Cities in the U.S. have collapsed.

* Did it happen organically or accidentally? No.

* The farther you get from America, the more obvious it becomes: This happened on purpose.

* The demise of the U.S. has to come from within.

* The enemies have to be inside.

* This has to be by design.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314760476112

