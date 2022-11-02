America's Demise: By Design

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This Happened On Purpose
* Cities in the U.S. have collapsed.
* Did it happen organically or accidentally? No.
* The farther you get from America, the more obvious it becomes.
* The demise of the U.S. has to come from within.
* The enemies have to be inside.
* This has to be by design.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022