America's Demise: By Design

* Cities in the U.S. have collapsed.
* Did it happen organically or accidentally? No.
* The farther you get from America, the more obvious it becomes: This happened on purpose.
* The demise of the U.S. has to come from within.
* The enemies have to be inside.
* This has to be by design.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2022
