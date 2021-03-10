Teenage Girl "Arrested" at Berlin Protest | The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"This video was sent to me anonymously. I cannot supply any information on it apart from what is visible. If the person who sent it to me is able to supply more information regarding this event, please email me.
What did they do to her? ...Is this what our world has become now? ...Another "covid" death perhaps?" - Max Igan
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jSxgnprY9of/
The Crowhouse