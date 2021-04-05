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The Remnant
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122 views • April 05, 2021
In this study, we look at the prophetic patterning of the rebuilding of Jerusalem after Babylon exile. The Remnant that returned in that time and their names give us great insight into how Yahweh rebuilds and restores worship in our lives and on the earth. He is preparing and refining His Remnant for greater Glory in these last days!
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