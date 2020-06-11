The Backpack Carbine: KelTec SU16c

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Eberlestock MiniMe Backpack
https://amzn.to/2ReoRBT
Eberlestock Scabbard (that will fit very large optics, kind of overkill for a proper SU16c)
https://amzn.to/36gPs5Q
Eberlestock Scabbard (that will fit small optics)
https://amzn.to/3haxsk9
Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://amzn.to/2SNITEJ
Trackpoint “Eraser” to extend crossbolt safety
https://amzn.to/3hlpip5
Burris FastFire III
https://amzn.to/399t2VY
Tech Sights
https://www.tech-sights.com
Hunter Specialties Camo Paint
https://amzn.to/2S9asrg
Crappy Black EVA Foam Cheek pad
https://amzn.to/3cPlFVb
Eliminating Eye Dominance for Ambidextrous Shooting
https://youtu.be/_cNh02Py74g
Cracked receiver video
https://youtu.be/cR8VIxhWbzY
Scabbard Modification to shorten length to more tightly fit folded SU16c
https://youtu.be/OHYjqmfbulc
More Mountain Biking content
www.raggedyedge.net
Opportunity Cost Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fE2s0NkkQUCvxdIr5QiuZPjCxRt1B8dD8zQVSl475RE/edit?usp=sharing