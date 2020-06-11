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The Backpack Carbine: KelTec SU16c
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238 views • June 11, 2020
KelTec SU16c paired with the Eberlestock MiniMe backpack & scabbard makes for an exceptional backcountry, hiking, and mountain biking rifle.

Eberlestock MiniMe Backpack
https://amzn.to/2ReoRBT

Eberlestock Scabbard (that will fit very large optics, kind of overkill for a proper SU16c)
https://amzn.to/36gPs5Q

Eberlestock Scabbard (that will fit small optics)
https://amzn.to/3haxsk9

Hill People Runner's Kit Bag
https://amzn.to/2SNITEJ

Trackpoint “Eraser” to extend crossbolt safety
https://amzn.to/3hlpip5

Burris FastFire III
https://amzn.to/399t2VY

Tech Sights
https://www.tech-sights.com

Hunter Specialties Camo Paint
https://amzn.to/2S9asrg

Crappy Black EVA Foam Cheek pad
https://amzn.to/3cPlFVb

Eliminating Eye Dominance for Ambidextrous Shooting
https://youtu.be/_cNh02Py74g

Cracked receiver video
https://youtu.be/cR8VIxhWbzY

Scabbard Modification to shorten length to more tightly fit folded SU16c
https://youtu.be/OHYjqmfbulc

More Mountain Biking content
www.raggedyedge.net

Opportunity Cost Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fE2s0NkkQUCvxdIr5QiuZPjCxRt1B8dD8zQVSl475RE/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
ambidextral gunfighterambidextrous shootingkeltec su16cbackpack carbinebackpack riflesu16mountain bike rifle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy