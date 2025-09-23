You’re Damn Right I’m Intolerant…So What?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a world where common sense is under siege, more people are waking up to the fact that they’re simply done with the bullying, gaslighting, and cultural overreach of the ideological Left. From crime-ridden cities where truth is buried under excuses, to activist-driven classrooms pushing confusion instead of education, to politicians who treat governance like theater, the message is clear: we’re tired of being lectured, lied to, and silenced. The silent majority isn’t silent anymore—we’re demanding accountability, sovereignty, and the right to live freely without constant intrusion from self-anointed moral enforcers. This is about rejecting the loud, entitled few and reclaiming sanity for the rest of us. Enough is enough—the tide is finally turning.
