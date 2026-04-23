THE IDENTITY OF MAN ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 23 2026

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The Lord Jesus Christ Came Forth From the Father, and Is Not a Created Being. Angels Were Created and Made While Man Was Formed and the Very Breath From Within God Was Breathed Into the First Adam. The First Law That Was Given, the Angels Served As Messengers and It Had No Power to Change the Spirit of a Man. But Christ Has Cancelled the First and Gives Us His Eternal Life. As Our Life Is Hid In Christ, We Have a Relationship with the Father Through Our Savior.