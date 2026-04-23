BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE IDENTITY OF MAN ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-APRIL 23 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
116 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
13 views • 3 months ago

The Lord Jesus Christ Came Forth From the Father, and Is Not a Created Being. Angels Were Created and Made While Man Was Formed and the Very Breath From Within God Was Breathed Into the First Adam. The First Law That Was Given, the Angels Served As Messengers and It Had No Power to Change the Spirit of a Man. But Christ Has Cancelled the First and Gives Us His Eternal Life. As Our Life Is Hid In Christ, We Have a Relationship with the Father Through Our Savior.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Principles Over Politics: The Ron Paul prescription for surviving empire&#8217;s collapse

Principles Over Politics: The Ron Paul prescription for surviving empire’s collapse

Belle Carter
Nationwide Deployment of AI-Powered License Plate Cameras Raises Oversight Questions

Nationwide Deployment of AI-Powered License Plate Cameras Raises Oversight Questions

Douglas Harrington
Why indoor blue light blocking glasses are a must-have for screen users

Why indoor blue light blocking glasses are a must-have for screen users

HRS Editors
Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Google Search Indexes Public Claude AI Chat Links, Privacy Researchers Report

Google Search Indexes Public Claude AI Chat Links, Privacy Researchers Report

Chase Codewell
Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Financial Hardship Linked to Brain Shrinkage and Cognitive Decline, Study Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy