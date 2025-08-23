BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FBI Raids & Searches John Bolton's Home & Office. Kash Patel Says No One Is Above The Law. Trump SDA
70 views • 1 day ago

FBI searches home and office of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton. The search focused on weather Bolton, a stunch Trump critic, illegally possessed or shared classified information, people familiar with the investigation say.


The Retribution Phase of Trump’s Presidency Has Begun. There was a certain awful predictability about the F.B.I.’s Friday-morning raids targeting the former Trump adviser turned critic John Bolton. When Donald Trump campaigned for a return to the White House in 2024, he openly embraced a platform of revenge and retribution against his political enemies. Even when allies practically begged him to swear off the idea of using the Presidency as a tool of personal vengeance, Trump was explicit about his intentions. I have often thought back to an interview he did in June of last year, in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, with the TV shrink Phil McGraw, known as Dr. Phil, a Trump fan and supporter. “You have so much to do,” McGraw said to him. “You don’t have time to get even. You only have time to get right.” Trump’s response was to smirk. “Well, revenge does take time. I will say that,” he said. “And sometimes revenge can be justified. Phil, I have to be honest. You know, sometimes it can.”


Hegseth orders National Guard troops in DC to carry weapons. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered National Guard members patrolling the streets of Washington, DC, to begin carrying their service weapons as they fulfill President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in the nation’s capital, according to a US defense official.


Trump says Chicago could be next for National Guard crime crackdown. President Donald Trump said Chicago could be the next city to see National Guard troops deployed as part of his crime crackdown but gave no timeline.


National Guard mobilizing in 19 states amid immigration, crime crackdown. President indicates Chicago and New York could be next targets for expanded operations


