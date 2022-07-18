BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 16-17, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • July 18, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 16-17, 2022


▪️ Ukrainian formations continue shelling Russian territory. They attacked the border village of Zernovo in Bryansk region with mortars and the village of Tetkino with artillery.


▪️There is a relative calm on the territory of Kharkiv region. Both sides are carrying out mutual artillery strikes and reconnaissance using UAVs. AFU transferred AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars near Cherkas'ki Tyshky.


▪️On the night of July 17, Russian Armed Forces struck the territory of Khartron factory, neutralizing a situation room with British-Polish instructors.


▪️On Sivers'k direction, the sides continue to engage in fierce fighting. The command post of AFU force grouping in this area of the front is deployed in Zvanivka. AFU carried out a partial rotation of their units in this area of the front.


▪️Active fighting is taking place near Berestove and Bilohorivka. Ammunition is being brought to Soledar and reinforcements are being redeployed from Pokrovsk.


▪️ Russian units continue fighting for the liberation of Kam’yanka: fire control has been established over Avdiivka route. AFU command is transferring ammunition and fuel supplies by rail.


▪️ Fierce fighting took place in Marinka on the night of July 16-17.


▪️ Ukrainian formations continue to shell populated areas of the people's republics. Several missile strikes were launched against a tram depot in Alchevs'k.


▪️On the night of 16-17 July, the Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on AFU facilities at the Ukrkhimtransammiak enterprise and warehouses of Velam company in Mykolaiv.


▪️In the morning of July 16, missile strike destroyed ammunition depot for Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Odessa.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy