Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 16-17, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 16-17, 2022





▪️ Ukrainian formations continue shelling Russian territory. They attacked the border village of Zernovo in Bryansk region with mortars and the village of Tetkino with artillery.





▪️There is a relative calm on the territory of Kharkiv region. Both sides are carrying out mutual artillery strikes and reconnaissance using UAVs. AFU transferred AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars near Cherkas'ki Tyshky.





▪️On the night of July 17, Russian Armed Forces struck the territory of Khartron factory, neutralizing a situation room with British-Polish instructors.





▪️On Sivers'k direction, the sides continue to engage in fierce fighting. The command post of AFU force grouping in this area of the front is deployed in Zvanivka. AFU carried out a partial rotation of their units in this area of the front.





▪️Active fighting is taking place near Berestove and Bilohorivka. Ammunition is being brought to Soledar and reinforcements are being redeployed from Pokrovsk.





▪️ Russian units continue fighting for the liberation of Kam’yanka: fire control has been established over Avdiivka route. AFU command is transferring ammunition and fuel supplies by rail.





▪️ Fierce fighting took place in Marinka on the night of July 16-17.





▪️ Ukrainian formations continue to shell populated areas of the people's republics. Several missile strikes were launched against a tram depot in Alchevs'k.





▪️On the night of 16-17 July, the Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on AFU facilities at the Ukrkhimtransammiak enterprise and warehouses of Velam company in Mykolaiv.





▪️In the morning of July 16, missile strike destroyed ammunition depot for Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Odessa.