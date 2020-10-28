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Dr Vernon Coleman explains precisely how the coronavirus farce has been stage managed using psy.op techniques
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68 views • October 28, 2020
We're the Good Guys, and Good Guys Win
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely how the coronavirus farce has been stage managed using psy.op techniques. He also discusses the importance of resistance movements.
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdpxzgwMrzU
Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely how the coronavirus farce has been stage managed using psy.op techniques. He also discusses the importance of resistance movements.
source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdpxzgwMrzU
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