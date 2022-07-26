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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 26, 2022 - Eng, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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50 views • July 26, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision air-based missiles struck temporary deployment point of Foreign Legion units near Kostantinovka, Donetsk People's Republic and destroyed over 40 foreign mercenaries, most of them Poles.


💥As a result of high-precision weaponry strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Nikolaev, 1 artillery battalion of 59th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade has been eliminated with more than 70 per cent of its personnel and weapons losses.


✈️💥As a result of operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces strike on battalion combat positions of 72nd Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Zaitsevo of Donetsk People's Republic, over 70 nationalists and 1 ammunition depot have been destroyed.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


💥During the day, 8 command posts have been destroyed, including units of 14th Mechanized Brigade near Sol', Donetsk People's Republic, 28th Mechanized and 79th Airborne Assault Brigades near Nikolaev, and 61st Infantry Brigade near Polygon in Nikolaev Region.


💥1 OSA-AKM anti-aircraft missile launcher near Bereznevatoye, Nikolaev Region, 1 US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar near Yagodnoye, Donetsk People's Republic, and 8 ammunition depots near Kulbakino, Yavkino, Bakhmutskoye, Yakovlevka and Zaitsevo, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Within counter-battery warfare 1 battery of Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer artillery battery have been suppressed near Dzerzhinsk, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 6 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Shirokoye, Bereznevatoye, Nikolaev Region, Ternovatoye, Yulievka, Zaporozhye Region, Paraskovievka, Krasnoye, Donetsk People's Republic.


💥In addition, 4 artillery platoons of D-20 howitzers, 7 platoons of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units and 9 platoons of D-30 guns at firing positions in Seversk, Dzerzhinsk, Georhievka, Vodyanoye, Razdolnoye, Pereyezdnoye, Podgornoye, Severnoye, Donetsk People's Republic, Pershe Travnya, Dnipropetrovsk Region, Novopavlovka, Zatishye, Zaporozhye Region, Visunsk, Kalinovka, Nikolaev Region, Pyatigorskoye, Skripai and Petrovka, Kharkov Region.


💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Dmitrovka, Kharkov Region, and Vavilovo, Nikolaev Region.


📊In total, 260 Ukrainian airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,613 unmanned aerial vehicles, 358 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,162 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 763 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,201 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,481 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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