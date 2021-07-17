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This New Poll Will Make Biden Hang His Head in SHAME
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160 views • July 17, 2021
James Anthony from The Post Millennial reports, The Pew Research Center released the results of a new poll which showed that Americans have less confidence in various world leaders, including President Joe Biden, than citizens surveyed in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region do.
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