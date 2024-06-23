WIDE AWAKE AND LONELY? JESUS IS THE ANSWER

Crista Solano, (@csolano4488 on TikTok), the precious lady in this video, explains a scenario that pretty much everyone who is wide awake to the lies all around us 24/7 can relate to. From what she is saying, it is apparent that she is a believer on Jesus the Christ. Like many Christians, especially in these very trying times, her faith is being tested and at times she feels her faith wavering.





For this lady, and for everyone else whose faith is being tested to great extremes these days, there IS Hope, and that Hope IS NOT an aspiration. The Hope is the guarantee that we all need, and she already knows that Hope. His name is Jesus the Christ. He is the answer. He is all she needs. He is all that we all need.





When we fix our eyes, minds, and hearts upon Jesus, the doubts, fears, insecurities, and negativity all vanish in His light. I know that seems to oversimplify things, but it is actually the truth. People are very good at overcomplicating things when the true, simple Answer to every possible problem that may arise IS Jesus the Christ.





OH, AND YOU ARE NEVER ALONE. JESUS SAID THAT HE IS WITH YOU ALWAYS. HE CANNOT LIE. HE IS WITH YOU ALWAYS. HE WILL NEVER LEAVE YOU NOR WILL HE EVER FORSAKE YOU.





When we begin each day in gratitude, thanking the Lord His love, His protection and provision for us, then start that morning conversation with the Lord Jesus Christ, using the model prayer that he showed us in Matthew chapter 6 as a good example of how to talk with Jesus if needed. Just speak from your heart like you would talk with anyone that you love and honor. He already knows about those fears, doubts, and anxiety that you experience, including exactly when, where, and how it all happens to you. We cannot fool Jesus. He knows everything. Trust Him. Let Him keep His promises to you. Ask for His Holy Spirit to guide you into the truth that you need today. Ask Him to help you process the truth, respond to the truth, and share the truth as He would.

Do not be afraid to ask Jesus anything. Trust Him completely, casting ALL of your cares upon Him because He cares FOR you.





Another excellent thing to do as you start each day, during the same time that you have set aside to praise Him and pray, spend time reading your Bible. That is another way that the LORD speaks to us. Even as you read the BIble, the LORD will remind you of things that relate to what you are reading that apply to your life, your current situation, and your family.





I realize that this video description is getting long. I'm not really describing the video. I am compelled after watching this video to encourage you all to trust the Lord Jesus completely, no matter how weird and uneasy you feel about that.





Here are a few Scripture references for you to help you get started in your daily morning Bible reading routine:





* Read a chapter in Proverbs each day, starting with chapter 1. There are 31 chapters in Proverbs, so there is always a chapter for each day of the month.





* Proverbs 3:5-6 Read it every morning. Read it repeatedly if you need to.

REMEMBER THAT THE WORD "ACKNOWLEDGE" IN THAT PASSAGE MEANS "TO RECOGNIZE THE RIGHTS, AUTHORITY, AND STATUS OF"

* Philippians Chapter 4

* The entire book of Philippians (It's just 4 chapters)

* Psalm 91 (the entire Psalm)

* Psalm 100

Instead of using some man-made published Bible study, ask the LORD for His Holy Spirit to show you where and what to read. Trust Him. Don't just close your eyes, open your Bible, and point to something. TRUST THE LORD IN THIS. His Holy Spirit WILL show you what to read, and He will help you understand what you're reading. He will even clearly and specifically reveal how the verses that you are reading apply personally to your life.





I've probably said more than I needed to say. I am passionate about us all knowing Jesus and trusting Him completely in these days. I love you all so very much, and Jesus loves you far more than you can possibly even imagine.

TRUST HIM COMPLETELY.





IT'S IN THE BIBLE!





THINK FOR YOURSELF.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.





AVOID GOOGLE! AVOID MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS!

FIND THE TRUTH!





ASK FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GUIDE YOU INTO ALL TRUTH AS JESUS PROMISED HE WILL.





The more you know...





