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Facebook will start warning & blocking users on Covid19 misinformation!?!
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101 views • April 17, 2020
Facebook will start warning users if they liked, reacted or commented on Covid-19 misinformation that the company has since removed. The feature will roll out in the coming weeks.
The company said it’s removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of Covid-19 misinformation that could lead to physical harm.
The company said it’s removed hundreds of thousands of pieces of Covid-19 misinformation that could lead to physical harm.
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