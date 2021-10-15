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SN1131: Designating Dissenters, Vaxxidents Happen & Engineered Collapse
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
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32 views • October 15, 2021
Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/10/14/designating-dissenters-vaxxidents-happen-engineered-collapse

Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/10/15/sn1131-designating-dissenters-vaxxidents-happen-engineered-collapse/

Support This Operation: https://www.patreon.com/thenoizceera

We have all lived to see the seeds of global governance begin to sprout. George Orwell would be spinning in his grave right now if he were alive during the Biden Regime. Parents called out as “domestic terrorists”? Arresting teenagers for “trespassing” onto school property without a mask? Criminalizing dissent as if it were a mental disorder? These things, and more, are the foundations for this global government.

Absolute and unquestioning obedience to a diabolical, worldwide agenda; Freedom is slavery. In this empire of lies, we’re told that war is peace and ignorance is strength. This type of inverted logic is what we’re being subjected to on a daily basis, and without proper counter-reinforcement, eventually subjugation to such ridiculous will become the norm.

Truly, we’re seeing the effects of being asleep at the wheel, so to speak, for years. While we may be seeing pushback to this totalitarian agenda occur on a minuet scale, we can never be dismayed by the progress we make, whichever direction it pops up. From teachers, to parents, to pilots, to doctors, to nurses, we’re seeing the best and brightest be tested by these mandates only for them to meet the cold sting of this systematic assault against our lives.

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