Saudi King’s Grandson Threatens Joe Biden With Jihad

Saudi King Abdulaziz’s grandson sharply rebuked Joe Biden for threatening to retaliate against OPEC+ oil production cuts. He reminded President Biden that Saudi Arabia was formed through jihad and martyrdom. It appears that President Biden is dangerously close to losing Saudi Arabia as a U.S. ally.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/18/22





