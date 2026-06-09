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Remote-Controlled Machines and the Future of Work, an interview with Marcus Suess
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What if heavy equipment could be operated from anywhere? Remote-controlled machinery is reshaping productivity, safety, and workforce flexibility. Dangerous environments become safer, repetitive tasks become more efficient, and operators gain entirely new ways to work. The future jobsite may look very different.
#RemoteOperation #FutureOfWork #Automation #HeavyEquipment #ConstructionTech #Innovation #SafetyFirst #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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