Why Muslims Parade With Chest Beating and Military Formations in American Streets: Latmiya

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Muslims in America hold large public processions with chest-beating rituals and military-style marching formations. These unarmed parades comply with strict U.S. laws banning private paramilitary activity while projecting group cohesion, discipline, and symbolic readiness. The displays raise questions about intent amid ongoing foreign conflicts and domestic security concerns.
Read the complete article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/why-muslims-parade-with-chest-beating
#Latmiya #MuslimParades #ChestBeatingRitual #DearbornMichigan #IslamicProcessions
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