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Drag Queens in Schools
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137 views • February 09, 2020
Democrats prove beyond any shadow of doubt they want children to be molested at very young ages by exposing them to sexual deviants and the mentally ill.
This is another facet of Cultural Marxism
This is another facet of Cultural Marxism
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