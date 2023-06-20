UFO’s | Bill Arkin (TPC #1,263)

Check out his other works: https://www.amazon.com/William-M-Arkin/e/B001HODZ5K/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1





Visit his website: https://williamaarkin.wordpress.com





Follow him on Twitter: https://twitter.com/warkin?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





William M. Arkin has been working in the field of national security for over 45 years, as an Army intelligence analyst, activist, author, journalist, academic and consultant. He has authored or coauthored more than a dozen books, two of them (Top Secret America and Nuclear Battlefields) national best sellers. He is the recipient of numerous journalism awards and his reporting has appeared on the front pages of The Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times, as well as on the cover of Newsweek magazine. He has been an expert guest and analyst for NBC News and has appeared on Meet the Press, CBS News 60 Minutes, 20/20, Dateline and in multiple long-form Frontline and History Channel programs.









Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC