Ahmad Marshoud, Freed by Resistance

Prisoner Ahmad Marshoud, 40, was freed by the Zionist occupation forces after being sentenced to life imprisonment. He is from Balata Camp, southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and his release follows the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. In exchange, three Zionist women were released for 110 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom were serving life sentences.
Interview: Ahmad Marshoud, the freed prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 31/01/2025
