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Linguistic Power
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31 views • May 25, 2021
We will discuss how to effectively use language to skillfully reveal facts and fictions by exploring the distinctions of assertions, grounded assessments, and ungrounded assessments. We will also discuss the fallacy of the concept of "my truth".
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=================================================
Follow us or connect with us on:
Website: http://phenomenosophy.com
Telegram: https://t.me/phenomenosophy
Minds: https://minds.com/phenomenosophy
Facebook: https://facebook.com/phenomenosophy
MeWe: https://pax.io/mewe
Locals: https://phenomenosophy.locals.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/phenomenosophy
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/phenomenosophy
Gab: https://gab.com/Phenomenosophy
Rumble: https://pax.io/rumble
BitChute: https://pax.io/bitchute
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@phenomenosophy
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