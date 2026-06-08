BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Second Pokrovsk: Collapse of Ukraine at Konstantinovka is a Pattern
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • Today

A Second Pokrovsk: Collapse Of Ukraine At Konstantinovka Is A Pattern

Despite the intense fighting, Russia and Ukraine are maintaining contact through humanitarian channels. For example, on June 5, the two sides carried out a prisoner exchange of 185 for 185. The United Arab Emirates reportedly played a significant mediating role in this process. However, despite progress on humanitarian issues, the intensity of mutual attacks continues to rise.

On the night of June 8, Ukraine launched a massive airstrike on Crimea and Sevastopol. A drone strike on a Moscow–Simferopol passenger train’s diesel locomotive wounded the engineer and killed the assistant engineer; the passengers were unharmed. Earlier, Ukrainian forces attacked the Chongar Bridge in northern Crimea. The next targets could be the bridges in Perekop and Armyansk. Logistics will be even more hampered for an indefinite period. Retail chains in Sevastopol are already imposing restrictions on the sale of critical products to prevent shortages.

In turn, Russia has begun actively attacking logistics routes between Sumy and Kharkiv with drones along sections of the H-12 and P-46 highways. This is primarily intended to affect the logistical support of Ukrainian troops and reduce their long-term combat effectiveness.

Russian combat aviation has also been operating actively in the Sumy region. On June 7, strikes were reported against drone control centers belonging to the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade in Velyka Pisarevka and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in Krasnopole. Destroying drone control centers is one of combat aviation’s top priorities in the current conflict.

In the Slavyansk sector, the city of Konstantinovka remains the main flashpoint. Over the past few days, the Russian army has made significant gains in the urban area. Advanced assault units have linked up near the Dmitrievka railway station in the city center. Consequently, all Ukrainian units remaining to the south have been surrounded. The Ukrainian command is beginning to see the developing operational situation as increasingly similar to the situation in Pokrovsk. Once again, a significant portion of Ukrainian forces has been encircled, prompting attempts to break the garrison’s siege. However, as with Pokrovsk, these attempts are unlikely to succeed. The encircled troops will likely resort to small-group tactics and attempt to infiltrate Russian positions under the cover of darkness. In effect, the city’s fate is already sealed.

The main question now is whether the Russian army can maintain its offensive at an increased pace for a long period of time. If not, Ukrainian units will retreat to pre-established positions near Druzhkivka. Druzhkivka is a town roughly the same size as Konstantinovka, so capturing it may also require considerable time and effort.

https://southfront.press/collapse-of-ukraine-at-konstantinovka/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Garrison Vance
White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

Ava Grace
Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon&#8217;s &#8220;AI propaganda mill&#8221; targets Latin America with fake news sites

Pentagon’s “AI propaganda mill” targets Latin America with fake news sites

Zoey Sky
Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Garrison Vance
The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy