The “Med Bed” On Your Wrist? The Technology Changing How People Heal - John Bamber | Deep Dive | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with John Bamber of WavWatch to explore a groundbreaking technology using frequencies to support healing, sleep, and overall wellness. We discuss how this device works, the science behind frequency-based health, and real testimonies of people experiencing pain relief, improved sleep, and more. If you’ve been searching for natural ways to support your body and move beyond symptom-based care, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.





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John Bamber

WEBSITE: www.wavwatch.com/FLYOVER

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John Bamber serves as the Head of Product Development for WAVWatch, a company focused on frequency-based wellness technology. With a background as a professional photographer for over two decades, John brings a creative and analytical approach to innovation and product design. He works alongside his family to advance the vision originally developed by his mother, inventor Linda, helping bring accessible health-focused technology to a wider audience. Since joining the company in 2023, John has played a key role in refining the WAVWatch device and expanding its capabilities across sleep, recovery, and overall wellness support. Passionate about natural health solutions, he is dedicated to helping people explore new ways to support their bodies beyond traditional approaches.





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