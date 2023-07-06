PLANET EARTH IS SPHERICAL IN SHAPE, WITH BRIAN RUHE

The flat earth was invented in March 2015 by Eric Dubay, an American living in Thailand. It is a phenomenon largely created by YouTube. People who believed this nonsense lost their friends so they met other flat earthers online. YouTube sends you videos bases upon what you like so flat earthers grew like a vicious circle. Intelligent people can be fooled so have compassion for flat earthers and try to bring them back to reality with the evidence I present in this video.

