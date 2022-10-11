WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MR GLOBAL - ENTIRE PART ONE

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Towards The Light
@BackToTheLight
What is the New Normal? How did we get here? Who or what is really running this show? In a four-part series of intimate dialogues, financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts and political satirist C.J. Hopkins explore the increasingly totalitarian shape of our brave, new, pathologized, globalized world.
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MR GLOBAL - PART ONE
"HOW DID WE GET HERE?"
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