Mike Adams Sermon 104 - No nation can PROSPER in the long run without the moral foundation of Christian values
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
509 views • 3 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/


- The Importance of Christian Values for America's Future (0:00)

- Critique of Trump's Leadership and Support for Genocide (2:45)

- The Role of Honesty and Integrity in American Society (5:03)

- The Impact of Government Deception and Authoritarianism (6:18)

- The Importance of Natural Medicine and Health Reforms (8:22)

- The Need for an Honest Money System (11:20)

- The Role of Censorship in Oppression and Deception (14:19)

- The Importance of Values, Health, and Honest Money for National Greatness (15:46)

- The Personal Responsibility to Uphold Values (18:13)

- The Role of Christian Teachings in Guiding Individual Behavior (20:45)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


Keywords
mike adamscensorshipspecial reportpro-lifegood healthnatural medicinesermonhonestygovernment deceptionintegritychristian valuespersonal valueshonest moneybrighteon broadcast newsshort-term gainssustainable nationmaterial gainsethical leadershipmonetary theft
