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AMERICA FINALLY GOES HERD
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132 views • August 14, 2020
AMERICA FINALLY GOES HERD
President Trump made a major move this week naming Stanford doctor, Scott Atlas, MD, a special advisor to the President, signaling a new change in COVID policy as America tries to emerge from the pandemic. Did The Highwire have something to do with it?
President Trump made a major move this week naming Stanford doctor, Scott Atlas, MD, a special advisor to the President, signaling a new change in COVID policy as America tries to emerge from the pandemic. Did The Highwire have something to do with it?
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