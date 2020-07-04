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2nd Declaration of Independence Signed July 4, 2020 & D.U.M.B’s
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91 views • May 23, 2022
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐌 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐃𝐎𝐌 𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐫!
https://officialfreedomgear.com

Have you heard about Deep Underground Military Bases, D.U.M.B’s? Today you’ll hear Gene Decode share information with DUMB’s and underground tunnels that run throughout the World. Underneath the Denver airport there are massive cities that are as deep as 88.3 miles below the earth's surface. The things the Cabal has and does underground is SICK and pure Evil.

David Straight reads the 2nd Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 2020. Listen and learn about dates in History that changed the United States for America to the United States of America Inc. that’s owned by the Crown.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬
United States is a Corporation:
https://freedom-school.com/the-united-states-is-a-corporation.html

George W. Bush slips up
https://bit.ly/3yR4MYz

Water Powered Vehicle
https://t.me/disclosurehub/5149

2nd Declaration of Independence read by David Straight
https://youtu.be/k0qfRINxoO4

Gene Decode shares his knowledge about D.U.M.B’s
https://t.me/DUMBSandUnderground/30385


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