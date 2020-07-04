2nd Declaration of Independence Signed July 4, 2020 & D.U.M.B’s

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Have you heard about Deep Underground Military Bases, D.U.M.B’s? Today you’ll hear Gene Decode share information with DUMB’s and underground tunnels that run throughout the World. Underneath the Denver airport there are massive cities that are as deep as 88.3 miles below the earth's surface. The things the Cabal has and does underground is SICK and pure Evil.
David Straight reads the 2nd Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 2020. Listen and learn about dates in History that changed the United States for America to the United States of America Inc. that’s owned by the Crown.
𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐬
United States is a Corporation:
https://freedom-school.com/the-united-states-is-a-corporation.html
George W. Bush slips up
https://bit.ly/3yR4MYz
Water Powered Vehicle
https://t.me/disclosurehub/5149
2nd Declaration of Independence read by David Straight
https://youtu.be/k0qfRINxoO4
Gene Decode shares his knowledge about D.U.M.B’s
https://t.me/DUMBSandUnderground/30385
CONNECT WITH STEVE
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@stevecloward
If you like what you hear please write a 5 Star review on apple podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-talk-with-steve-podcast/id1604277580