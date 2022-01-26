With Gettr, We Have Both Proactive and Robust Moderation Platform Where We Make Sure That Your Political Speech To Be Protected

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01/21/2022 Jason Miller: You can’t rely on all of your own people to go and moderate things. With Gettr, we have both a proactive and robust moderation platform where we make sure that your political speech is going to be protected. As long as you’re not getting into illegal territory or threatening or harming people, then no one’s going to come in and try to editorialize what you’re saying.