© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’ would destroy the economy: Art Laffer
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • July 31, 2019
Former Reagan economic adviser Art Laffer on a report that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) “Green New Deal” would cost households in five key swing states $70K in the first year.
Keywords
newspoliticsclimate changeglobal warmingbusinesseconomyfox businessfox business networkcongressaoctrish regantrish regan primetimeocasio-cortezalexandria ocasio-cortezus economyalexandria ocasio cortezocasio cortezgreen new dealdemocratic socialistart lafferart laffer fox businessgreen new deal costsaoc green new deakcongresswoman aoccosts of green new deal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.