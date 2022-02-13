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DEFEAT THE MANDATES DC PROTEST JANUARY 23, 2022
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21 views • February 13, 2022
DEFEAT THE MANDATES DC PROTEST JANUARY 23, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I2v1yADybegv/
History was made in Washington DC on on January 23, 2022!
Were you there? If not, we have good news…
It's happening again!
We just completed this trailer to promote the next historical Defeat the Mandates, California!
Please share this video far and wide!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/I2v1yADybegv/
History was made in Washington DC on on January 23, 2022!
Were you there? If not, we have good news…
It's happening again!
We just completed this trailer to promote the next historical Defeat the Mandates, California!
Please share this video far and wide!
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