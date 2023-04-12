https://gettr.com/post/p2e5cfof39d

04/11/2023 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show: The voice of the NFSC is critical to the safety of Americans, and the CCP and some American institutions infiltrated by the CCP do not want Americans to hear the truth. That is why the CCP has infiltrated the DOJ to keep Mr. Miles Guo in custody. We need to get Mr. Guo out so that Americans can hear more of the life-saving truth.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/11/2023 妮可参加 Steve Gruber Show：新中国联邦发出的声音对美国人的安全来说至关重要，而中共和一些被中共渗透的美国机构不希望美国人听到真相。这就是为什么中共渗透司法部将郭文贵先生关押起来。我们需要把郭先生救出来，这样美国人才能听到更多救命的真相。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



