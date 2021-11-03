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The St. Gallen Mafia is the key to understanding Pope Francis
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193 views • November 03, 2021
John-Henry talked with Catholic journalist and author of "The St. Gallen Mafia: Exposing the Secret Reformist Group Within the Church." This new book sheds light on Pope Francis and his connection to a secret group of leftist cardinals which began to meet in the mid-1990s.
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