RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF APRIL 14, 2022@AquariusNLhttps://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump________________*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] proveallthings1thess5v21.png**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -_________________Restored Republic via a GCR as of April 14, 2022Posted on April 13, 2022 by Constitutional NobodyRestored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Thurs. 14 April 2022Compiled Thurs. 14 April 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”“Whatever It Takes”Special Forces Motivation – Whatever it takes – YouTubeYou’ll wait. You’ll pray. You’ll get frustrated. You’ll question everything. But you’ll keep praying, and you’ll learn patience. And one day, when you least expect it, God answers. So don’t ever stop believing, don’t ever stop trusting and never lose hope. God will give you what you’re praying for, but remember it’s in His time, not yours.…Melania Trump“Battle Hymn of the Republic”Tabernacle Choir at West PointFollowed by Andrea Bocelli Singing “The Lord’s Prayer”“Battle Hymn of the Republic” w/ the Mormon Tabernacle Choir LIVE from West Point | West Point Band – YouTubeJudy Note:Rothschild owned Central Banks in 36 countries were closed or closing due to Bankruptcy – with many more to go.The QFS has everything in place, every asset registered and verified, including assets pulled from 18 countries that have “stepped away” from their Central Banks.The US Gov Inc. was bankrupt, which in turn has closed Congress, with members having received their last paycheck and told not to come back.For all intents and purposes the US Treasury in Washington DC was also shut down, with building closed and locked.Although, the new US Treasury located on an Indian Reservation near Reno Nevada was buzzing with activity.Global Currency Reset:Manuchin said that the greatest transfer of wealth in the earth’s history would take place over Easter weekend – meaning that GESARA/NESARA could be announced this Easter weekend.MarkZ: I am being told that Easter Week is a go.According to MarkZ Bond Holders were still expecting to be paid later in the week, or early next week. Bond Holder contacts say that all the transfers back and forth to settle bonds have been going extremely smoothly and see no problems with the system. Everything was done.MarkZ: Bond Holders report that this was Event driven, so they were waiting for an Event. They alluded to things being done within the next week or so – it’s very close.MarkZ: Iraqi contacts were saying the same thing and believed the Iraqi Dinar would get a new rate on Thurs. 14 April.According to Bruce Redemption Centers were expecting to be fully staffed on Thurs. 14 April. A conference call with the US Treasury was scheduled for 10am EST.Tier 4B (us, the Internet Group) were expected to be notified to make Foreign Currency Exchange/ Zim Bond Redemption appointments at the same time Bond Holders received liquidity.Deep State owned Central Banks around the globe were on their way out. There were 22 countries which were rid of the Rothschild bank and 14 more nations in the process of closing those banks in their countries over the next 7 days.By Sun. 1 May the Global Currency Reset to gold/asset-backed currency of 210 nations was expected to be announced.If so, by Mon. 2 May the general public could exchange currencies at the new International Rates.Wed. 13 April Fleming:The QFS has everything in place, every asset registered and verified, including assets pulled from 18 countries that have “stepped away” from their Central Banks. Managed with court edict, all necessary orders in place.Mainly BRICS countries have all removed Rothschild from their Monetary System. CBI (Iraq and Iran), has to be two of them.St. Germain’s assets are now in the Quantum System. Distribution has to take place in the Quantum System. How that distribution will take place is still only conjecture. That it will take place is committed and written in stone.The 18 Central Banks that were closed were shut down due to bankruptcy. They had no money so they had to close.Congress is closed and they’ve been told not to come back. US Treasury for all intents and purposes is shut down too. The building is locked and closed. The US Gov Inc. is bankrupt too.Restored Republic:Since the Act of 1871 which established the Corrupt DC District Of Colombia and eventually the Crooked IRS and Federal Reserve, US citizens have been l