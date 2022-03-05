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Placing the Seals, Trumpets & Bowls (and rapture!) on our Revelation 12 timeline
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45 views • March 05, 2022
Most of the events described in Revelation can be placed within our basic timeline framework derived from Revelation 12. When will the first seal open? When will the 144K be raptured? When is the 7th Trumpet? Watch!
Timeline PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i37yPQU4eSXi28B8VUdI75gcOzfD825X/view?usp=sharing
Link to Revelation 12 bible study: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
Timeline PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i37yPQU4eSXi28B8VUdI75gcOzfD825X/view?usp=sharing
Link to Revelation 12 bible study: https://youtu.be/eU4IuDr92-I
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