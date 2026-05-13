From Bank Deposits to Data Mining, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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Your money isn’t the only thing being leveraged anymore — your data is too. Just like banks lend deposited cash, tech giants harvest your clicks, searches, habits, and behavior to profit from them endlessly. In today’s economy, information has become currency. The disturbing part? Most people willingly hand it over without realizing its true value.
#BigTech #DataMining #Privacy #DigitalEconomy #AI #Surveillance #TechControl #InformationAge #Future #SocialCredit
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