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From Bank Deposits to Data Mining, an interview with G. Edward Griffin
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Your money isn’t the only thing being leveraged anymore — your data is too. Just like banks lend deposited cash, tech giants harvest your clicks, searches, habits, and behavior to profit from them endlessly. In today’s economy, information has become currency. The disturbing part? Most people willingly hand it over without realizing its true value.


#BigTech #DataMining #Privacy #DigitalEconomy #AI #Surveillance #TechControl #InformationAge #Future #SocialCredit


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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