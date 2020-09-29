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Tucker Carlson September 29, 2020
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33 views • September 30, 2020
Brit Hume should market himself as a Sleep Aid. I can feel him sucking the life force from me. “People are tired of hearing Trump?” WTF!
Biden accusing Trump of killing 200 million Americans is ludicrous, but why is Trump responsible for the China Plague? He’s not, and sane people know it. Compare Trump’s response to the China Virus to Obama’s response to SARS. Fuck you, Joe.
As far as John Durham’s “investigation,” I don’t trust him any more than I trusted Jeff Sessions & John Huber. The government doesn’t investigate itself, and if they do a sham “look-see,” they always portray themselves as Shining Knights of Righteousness and Goodness-Defenders of Mom, Apple Pie and The American Way. Bullshit! “We couldn’t find a thing wrong.” Did you bother looking?!
Biden accusing Trump of killing 200 million Americans is ludicrous, but why is Trump responsible for the China Plague? He’s not, and sane people know it. Compare Trump’s response to the China Virus to Obama’s response to SARS. Fuck you, Joe.
As far as John Durham’s “investigation,” I don’t trust him any more than I trusted Jeff Sessions & John Huber. The government doesn’t investigate itself, and if they do a sham “look-see,” they always portray themselves as Shining Knights of Righteousness and Goodness-Defenders of Mom, Apple Pie and The American Way. Bullshit! “We couldn’t find a thing wrong.” Did you bother looking?!
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