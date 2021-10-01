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Australia's Medical Tyranny Double Speak
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90 views • October 01, 2021
Something terrifying is happening in Australia. Officers of the law are dutifully carrying out the plans of the globalists and enforcing insidious rules that violate the very people they are supposed to serve. Australia has turned into a prison camp, with draconian lockdowns, bodily requirements and travel restrictions. Medical martial law has become a normal way of life, and Australians are being held down until the majority are inoculated with bioweapon vaccine experiments.
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