Devolution in 2016? | Making Sense of the Madness

Was all of this going on back then?!? How was General Flynn involved?

Patel Patriot explains the influence early on in the Trump administration and how everything in American politics is done through narratives.

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot about his latest open-source research about irregular warfare and clues about the players at the beginning of the Trump Administration. How do the mysterious Q drops fit into this White Hats vs. The Deep State saga?

See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/devolution-part-23-with-patel-patriot-msom-ep-522/

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