Time For Answers

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Vax Or Leave
* We can no longer ignore the side effects.
* It is past time to let kids go to school without forcing them to get the vax.
* Will they continue to push the jab on kids?
* Safe and effective? New studies, data show serious side effects.
* Colleges could be sued by students for being forced to get a shot.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 July 2022