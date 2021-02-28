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Trump's Triumphs 19: God & I Are Pissed At The Virtual Inaugurations & A Virtual Biden Presidency...
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110 views • February 28, 2021
This video is not for children, only men serious about their God, their family, and their President Donald J. Trump...
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Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlXjnVpRxHc&;t=491s
JERUSALEM
You Already Know The Whole Bible In Your Heart...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7W_LhDsE6E&;t=3s
Eating Dirt is The Healthy Way to Live 120 Years...& Die In Your Prime...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEDarAsvFZ8&;t=1528s
9\11's Twin Towers Came Straight Down...2020 is the 19th Anniversary of The Final War on Earth... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkuxQF0Vxvk&;t=1s
COVID-19: FINALLY THE TRUTH !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4hHE-3Hsw&;t=875s
W.H.O. Accidentally confirmed The Gossip 19 Mandemic "Is" less Dangerous than the annual flu...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=natGBCJLt-0&;t=1117s
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