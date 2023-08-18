Create New Account
Exploring an abandoned homestead in Iowa
LastTraintoMemphis
Published 19 hours ago

In October of 2011 while on a special mission, our helicopter made an unscheduled stop. We landed at an abandoned homestead in Iowa. I took this opportunity to explore and document what appeared to be a once thriving farm now forgotten and in ruins.

Keywords
homesteadruralurbanexploring

