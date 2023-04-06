For the first time, Saudi Arabia welcomed Russian warship Admiral Gorshkov at Port of Jeddah

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For the first time in more than a decade, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed a Russian warship armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, Frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" in the Port of Jeddah. The ship docked there after visiting the Republic of Djibouti on a long-distance deployment to strengthen military cooperation.
Mirrored - TeleTruth