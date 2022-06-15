8 Founders on the Evils of Paper Money

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Few people understand the root cause of the economic troubles we face, but the founding generation knew the situation well. For many, the “evils of paper money” were tyrannical and despotic. Or, as George Washington warned, it would “ruin commerce, oppress the honest, and open a door to every species of fraud and injustice.”
Path to Liberty: June 15, 2022
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