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Dr FRANCIS BOYEL, AUTHOR OF 1989 BIOWEAPON TERRORISM ACT EXPLAINS VIOLATIONS OF ACT BY CHINA AND U.S. ARMY - THE BIOWEAPON ATTACKERS OF KUWAIT__3
KUWAIT VIOLATED NUREMBERG CODE
KUWAIT VIOLATED NUREMBERG CODE
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107 views • March 19, 2021
If there are still some brain dead sheeple believing PCR test is credible, accurate and fit for purpose - think again.

The UK Government says: "...fragments of inactive virus can be persistently detected by PCR in respiratory samples following infection – long after a person has completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious." - and THAT IS EXACTLY why MANY doctors have been arguing for months that the PCR test is unreliable and not fit for purpose.

Uk govt website:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings/covid-19-management-of-exposed-healthcare-workers-and-patients-in-hospital-settings

For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com https://www.vernoncoleman.org

https://www.newswars.com/dr-francis-boyle-the-man-who-first-exposed-covid-19-as-lab-made-drops-new-bombshells/

https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/dr-francis-boyle-darpas-biowarfare-weapon-vaccine-will-kill-people/

“…mRNA vaccines intervene directly in the genetic material of the patient and therefore alter the individual genetic material, which represents the genetic manipulation, something that was already forbidden and considered criminal. This intervention can be compared to genetically manipulated food, which is also highly controversial”. ~ Robert F. Kennedy, Children’s Health Defense

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine about to be unleashed on an unsuspecting public is a bioweapon intended to damage human DNA permanently. This is another holocaust in the making. Do not be fooled by the marketing hype and the FDA safety studies (which never happened).

https://www.siasat.com/covid-19-biowarfare-says-bioweapon-creator-dr-francis-boyle-1866058/

Dr Francis Boyle Covid-19 Vaccine is Deadly Poison
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lDcODgjW25C6/

https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-francis-boyle-no-one-should-take-these-frankenshots-mp4_AgpIRYOkoO4SEl7.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f5236a8e0299f25ca07ad5727ad78378dc48ca85-1616088169-0-AcMdiGY6e_AjHFT6uMzLVvhrOMYwWv-GEmbbDJSD6nXJAWEcYc9yxyudPoUUmlp--Q2kfypSXKvh3Ezz_dm2YxA7tDeLOEqbObnRRMk6QQvOrrPyWpm-uHyHQ_AnjdHOB_F9sgGTdrWeo-X_tmODbEYEFAYE0eOgJ3Eo_bR9Z9RS9-FW8QcmQddBwqxOCTjiJbzoHbaMl3el31fc0KlZ7ZRuCrAmxRnhNM6iv1N6LaAD5DlEbqb2Ya1p5fTS-L9rGcuI8tlMPLSzrU3bsdNac32NbD717SdgPBriwBJFe_ra98ZQln_4PQXYLBhZp8X429-kypplgD41e0GgFm-HA7ziRXQOrVMeoOo0KcgDJAW05gPOtnrunn3oPdYPwnS6O9s0Nz4Z4zGEOf0lDG9txtiYNyZwVxAiWm1755mkw1g75o2Ei4v9pAYLnW_iq9EmQAixxTB_TU9IdWgw2p9UMXtJJ2j3neNhOkpSFnbSu-kTq-XoNwwkpKlJxvYL1N1agQ

COMMENTS ON VIDEO
ou need to strengthen your immune system. I have collected a list of potential remedies. Nearly all of them I have tested myself.
Please prepare yourself.
I am Polish so forgive my writing errors.
- activated carbon (every 5 hours 4-6 grams or a tablespoon until the pile is black (it removes toxins before they get reabsorbed).
- every hour spray the back of the throat with the apple vinegar,
- colloidal silver (amazing antibiotic - but not nano, drink small amounts - when needed - a teaspoon, but not from a metal teaspoon),
- vitamin C, D3 + k2, A, E (high doses with fatty food)
- outdoors and in public places: disposable gloves, swimming goggles, mask minimum p95, avoiding human aggregates,
- at home: an air ionizer is best with UV, and when you are away from home for an hour, an ozonator. Spray / disinfect with strong alcohol all objects you have contact with at your home. Ionizer and disinfection will be crucial,
- when you get sick: CONTROLLED body fever - stimulates our immune system and reduces the activity and strength of viruses (sauna, thermal blanket, hot bath, raspberry juice for sweating - reducing fever)
- immunity support: Manuka or honeydew honey, onion, garlic, horseradish, lemon, ginger,
- strong alcohol, propolis tincture, lugol, hydrogen peroxide, probiotics, NAC (N-acetylcysteine),
- pipe and tobacco or cigarettes (smoke helps to get rid of guests in the lungs, occasional use is enough - when needed)
- food supplies - you may need a minimum of 6 weeks supply in the event of a quarantine, and if it is bad, even a year
Additionally, you can buy essential oils (rosemary, lemon, eucalyptus, clove, cinnamon, sage, pine, tea tree) for inhalation.
Keywords
obamausabidenblack magicwuhanquackus armydr sherri tenpennycovid 19pcrdr andrew kaufmannuremberg codemrnaft detrick1989 bioweapon terrorism actdr francis boyel7th military gamesbioweapon terroristsbasselbassel humoud hamad al sabahaobem
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