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What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #216
What On Earth Is Happening
What On Earth Is Happening
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18 views • September 09, 2020
Date: 2019-07-21

Topics: Our Entire Society Is One Big Satanic Ritual Call-In Show, What On Earth Is Happening is a tapestry of information that builds upon previously released episodes, "Negative Knowledge," the Church of Satan's F.A.Q. on Fundamental Satanic Beliefs, People who insist they know what Satanism is when they actually have a completely incorrect understanding of it, Teaching Natural Law in your own style, Mandatory Vaccinations, Being prepared for a potential hot Civil War, Doing the psychological Shadow Work, Blue Avians and other "Savior" bullshit stories, the Breakaway Civilization, Our society is ruled by a Technocratic Occultocracy, the Androgenization of our entire society, Social Engineering, Epi-Eugenics, the Whitehall Church of Satan and its literature, the "Externalization of the Hierarchy," the TV series "True Blood" as an allegory for our Dark Occult Rulers, Circumcision as a Satanic Trauma Ritual, Learning how to create digital content, Self-Defense against Tyranny, Pedophilia in modern culture, Movie allegories, Mind-Controlled Dissociation by being taught to watch life like a movie screen, the dangers of the Transhumanism agenda.

Mark Passio's web site:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Donate directly:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate

Donation Gifts:
http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts

Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
Keywords
freedommind controlanarchyspiritualityoccultconsciousnessmark passiomoralitynatural lawoccultismwhat on earth is happeningnonprofits and activism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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