Military Veteran Warren Thornton On The Middle East, Ukraine & WW3 - Gareth Icke Tonight



David Icke





On the show this week

Military veteran and security for international aid organisations Warren Thornton is on the show to talk about Israel/Palestine. Ukraine, Argentina, and the world war chess pieces being manoeuvred into position.

And film maker Andrew Treglia tells us about his latest film, The Jones Plantation. The film depicts what modern day slavery is. The story explains the illusion of freedom, that there is no difference between the master on the left and the master on the right, that you are a slave living on a tax farm.

That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com