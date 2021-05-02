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Klaus Schwab explains his Window of Opportunity Planned Reset for 2021 (if you can understand him)
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10 views • May 02, 2021
What the future MIGHT look like in 2021 – if the controlling elites have their way
A billion people have no legal identity – but a new app plans to change that https://t.co/uQvVP83w0B#Identity#Techpic.twitter.com/YNg4EeLEea
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 25, 2020
According to the notorious promotional video by the organization, by 2030 the average person will “own nothing and be happy.” Goods and services will instead be rented from corporations and delivered by drone, a setup only the likes of Amazon will be in a place to provide.
https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/what-the-future-might-look-like-in-2021-if-the-controlling-elites-have-their-way/
A billion people have no legal identity – but a new app plans to change that https://t.co/uQvVP83w0B#Identity#Techpic.twitter.com/YNg4EeLEea
— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 25, 2020
According to the notorious promotional video by the organization, by 2030 the average person will “own nothing and be happy.” Goods and services will instead be rented from corporations and delivered by drone, a setup only the likes of Amazon will be in a place to provide.
https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/what-the-future-might-look-like-in-2021-if-the-controlling-elites-have-their-way/
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