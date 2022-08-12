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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Family Destroyer And Fool.
Proverbs 11:29 (NIV).
29 Whoever brings ruin on their family will inherit only wind,
and the fool will be servant to the wise.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Justice demands that the family destroyer inherits nothing.
Common sense demands that the fool be inferior to the wise.
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