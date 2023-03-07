Part I - Newly Unearthed Jan. 6 Footage 'Demolishes' Dems' 'Insurrection' Claims | Tucker Carlson

[Part 1]
New footage just released by Tucker Carlson shows the Capitol Police escorting the “QAnon Shaman” through the Capitol building on J6, and even trying to open locked doors for him.
The narrative is slowly crumbling.
